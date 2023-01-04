IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal.

Traffic is being detoured and motorists should plan alternate routes.

The construction started today, Jan. 3, 2023, with an anticipated completion timeframe of May 2023, barring unforeseen conditions.

The contractor, Cannon Builders, Inc. will maintain access to residential driveways as well as sidewalk access for pedestrians on both sides of the Butte Arm Canal throughout the duration of the project.

The road closure is necessary to complete the reconstruction of the 60-year-old structure over the canal.

