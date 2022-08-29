IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing.

In coordination with East Idaho Railroad (EIRR), the Idaho Falls Street Division will be removing the S Utah Avenue railroad crossing located just south of the intersection of S Utah Avenue and Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart. Traffic will be detoured to Capital Avenue.

The work begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Barring unforeseen conditions, S Utah Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

