Sacramento cop shot by gunman in possible ambush: report

A police officer in Sacramento, Calif., was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday evening while responding to a domestic violence call and local reports indicate she was the victim of an ambush.

The scene in the north Sacramento community is tense and fluid. Police were swarming backyards in search of a suspect and warning residents to stay inside. Multiple gunshots were reportedly heard.

The gunman likely fired from the backyard of a home there, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The paper, citing police scanner chatter, reported a suspect may be pinned down and officers authorized to use lethal force.

Allen Warren, a city councilman, told the paper that the officer was “hurt bad.” Reports indicate that at one point, she was pinned in a yard.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.