INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With snowflakes falling in southeast Idaho, Pebble Creek held an event to remind skiers and snowboarders of the inherent dangers of the sport.

During Saturday’s Max Safety Day, the ski area emphasized the importance of personal safety and the role that ski patrol plays on the mountain.

“[Safety] should always be their number one priority,” Pebble Creek ski patroller Emily Frandsen said.

Held in conjunction with the National Safety Initiative and Ride Another Day, the event featured “know the code,” a poster drawing station and even a safety race.

While the safety day is aimed at people of all ages, the mountain puts an emphasis on kids “since they’ll be skiing the longest.”

“So we talk to kids about things like making sure you sit still on the chairlift, making sure you look uphill before you ski, things like that,” Frandsen explained. “And we try to make it fun. We have a race, everyone gets a king-sized candy bar, so it’s a big deal for kids, they look forward to it each year.”

It’s Pebble’s hope that children will follow the path of the safety tips they learn as they get older. Frandsen’s 10-year-old son, Thomas, is a perfect example.

“One of the things I like to do on the lift is hold onto the side, that’s a good idea,” he said.

The young skier also had some tips for the mountain’s speed demons.

“They can go fast, yeah, but if they feel like they’re going too fast, they should just slow down a little bit.”

In the eyes of ski patrol director Stefan Berkel, situational awareness is what will keep people of all ages safe on the mountain.

“You know, there’s still a lot of obstacles and a lot of other people out there, so just be aware of others and what could happen,” Berkel said. “It’s always good to groom the next generation of skiers and snowboarders to do this sport safely.”

Portneuf Air Rescue was scheduled to make an appearance to highlight that they are only a “very short trip away and can land at various spots on the mountain,” but inclement weather prevented the flight.