Holiday Pet safety

JACKSON, Wy – (KIFI) – As we gather for the holidays there are certain

dangers for our pets if we are not careful. We got some words of advice from

Spring Creek Animal Hospital in Jackson. They say it can be fun to dress up

pets in festive holiday costumes but make sure they are comfortable with it.

Dr. Stephanie Ninnermann says have fun but be mindful of the pet. “So really

if you are going to have any holiday garb on your pet make sure it is

something they are very well accustomed to like Alfalfa here who is very

used to being harassed and having clothes on all the time. “

Pets may find it hard to leave Christmas ornaments alone so watch that but

also that water left out for the live Christmas trees. “Sometimes people

like to put things like bleach or sugar or aspirin it might be helping the

longevity of the tree especially those dogs that get into things or those

cats that are very curious if they drink that water from the tree that could

cause some serious toxicity for them too.

Live plants like Poinsettias can be harmful to pets but also other plants

you may not think of. “ Yes poinsettias can be toxic and they can cause some

problems with the GI system but in order for them to show toxicity a dog or

a cat would have to eat about 3 plants worth before we start to see that

issue. Thee other thing that I see more plant toxicity is going to be more

with other plants like the amaryllis , mistletoe the cedar the holly , some

of those other types of plants that I see around the house and commonly used

in Holiday decorations . Other things that can cause problems are the

essential oils and potpourri . Those things can cause burns, chemical burns

in the mouths of animals that chew on them when they get into them.

Be careful in the kitchen as well this Holiday Season says Dr. Ninnermann. “

The Kitchen is where a lot of the holidays are focused for some people .

Things like the rich roast beast or the turkey , mashed potatoes and gravy

may not have toxicity but they can be very rich and” The can cause

pancreatitis that can be life threatening if a dog or a cat gets into the

trash can or even up on the counter where they shouldn’t be getting into

that food. Also some of the baking that happens like sweetbreads . Yeast in

particular can be problematic for some dogs and cats. If they eat it raw it

can rise in their stomachs and we see very serious risks of bloat. So that

is another concern I have along with the chocolate and alcohol they shouldn’t

be getting into either.

Happy Holidays to all our furry friends!

