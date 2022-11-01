REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A local orchestra is preparing to showcase a performance for the first time in America.

It is an oratorio called “Saints on the Seas.”

An oratorio is a long musical piece with a religious theme. It is written for singers and an orchestra.

This piece is about how the members of the l-d-s church traveled to America.

“It’s really special for people who have lived here in rexburg for years and also for those of us who have not been here for that long. I had ancestors who came across on these voyages, as many of of the people who are involved here have. And so it’s really special to bring their stories to light and to be reminded of the great faith and the difficult journey that it was to come and settle this area,” Rexburg orchestra director Diane Solberg said.

The oratorio was written by Kurt Bestor, Corey Conners and Mark Robinette.

It was to be performed in New York City back in 2001, but it was cancelled because of 9-11.

Two performances are scheduled. One is this Thursday, Nov. 3. The second performance is Monday, Nov. 7.

