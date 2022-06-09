SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest has announced the arrival of two temporary district rangers.

Chris Waverek, of Missoula, Montana, began a 120-day detail as the North Fork District Ranger April 25. Abigail Lane, who hails from Northwest Washington, began a 120-day detail as the Salmon-Cobalt and Leadore Districts Ranger May 23.

“These two young professionals are up and coming leaders in the agency,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said. “I wanted to give them the opportunity to stretch themselves, experience what a District Ranger does, and provide both individuals a leadership experience that would benefit them in their careers.”

Waverek, who began his career with the Forest Service in 1999, has a degree in resource conservation from the University of Montana. He comes to the Salmon-Challis from the Pacific Southwest Regional Office, where he serves as the Regional Fire Planner. No stranger to the Salmon-Challis, Waverek previously served as the South Zone Fuels Program Manager in Challis from 2016-2020.

Lane, who has a degree in forest management from the University of Montana, began her natural resources career as a botany technician with Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. She comes to the Salmon-Challis from the Northern Regional Office, where she serves as Regional Timber Strike Team Program Leader. This detail will be Lane’s second in a district ranger position.

The post Salmon-Challis announces temporary district rangers appeared first on Local News 8.