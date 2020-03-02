Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A forest plan revision that began in 2017 is now nearing completion on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The effort has involved a detailed review of the Challis Forest Plan adopted in 1987 and the Salmon Forest Plan that took effect in 1988.

A series of public workshops has now been set to discuss initial findings.

The plan revision is aimed at developing one plan to manage the two forests, which were administratively combined more than 20 years ago.

The forest will release a an initial direction, organized by resource area, and an initial evaluation of regulations or policies adopted since the late 1980’s. Officials hope to complete that information two weeks before the workshops begin.

It will be up to Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark to consider the findings and public input and then determine whether each plan should be revised, amended, or left unchanged.

The workshops and topics were scheduled as follows: