SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has authorized the Salmon-Challis Fuels Reduction and Restoration Project. The project would occur in multiple locations across the Forest. Project implementation is anticipated to begin in the 2023.

The purpose of this project is to improve resiliency on the Forest by reducing existing natural fuels build-up, improving timber stand and wildlife habitat conditions. The project would occur on acres in need of restoration or maintenance outside of designated wilderness. Activities would include prescribed burning, hand line construction, and vegetation treatments Work to prepare for prescribed burning would be done using chainsaws and hand tools.

The number of acres treated annually will depend on a variety of factors, including funding, weather conditions, resource protection measures, and resources available to accomplish treatments. Prior to implementing, forest staff would determine final details of prescribed fire plans coordinate with stakeholders and conduct public outreach.

Since September of 2020, employees on the Forest have been working to develop this project and be responsive to the various comments received from the public. This project is designed to help increase the pace and scale of vegetation management with prescribed fire while also balancing the importance of providing timber products. The Forest Service has national directives that identifies the importance of restoring fire in fire-adapted systems. This project restores fire while gaining efficiencies in the implementation process to accomplish more work on the ground.

The environmental assessment, decision notice, finding of no significant impact, and the analysis for the project will be posted and available online HERE. These documents will also be available for review at The Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 1206 S. Challis St., Salmon, ID 83467.

The public can learn more by viewing the Story Map for the project. For questions regarding this project contact Christine Droske, Fire Ecologist, at 406-529-1750 or christine.droske@usda.gov.

