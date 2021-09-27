SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected two new fires since the last fire summary dated September 20, 2021.

Copper Knob Fire (September 23): The human caused fire was located approximately 15 miles southwest of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire burning in spruce and fir was called out on September 23.

Antelope Fire (September 20): The human caused fire was located approximately nine (9) miles west of Arco on the Lost River Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire burning in subalpine fir and sagebrush was called out on September 22.

Boundary Fire (August 10): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles west of Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7795/.

Haystack Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The two (2) acres fire burning in burning in lodgepole pine and spruce was called out on September 20.

Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The 103 acre fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness was called out on September 20.

Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 133 acre fire was called out on September 20.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): The final update for the Mud Lick Fire unless significant fire activity occurs was released on August 11, 2021. Any future updates will be posted to InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/)and the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Ensure your campfire is dead out.

Nationally, there are 44 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 34 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

The post Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 2 new fires appeared first on Local News 8.