SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected four (4) new fires since the last fire summary dated August 9, 2021.

Shovel Fire (August 29): The lightning fire is located approximately three (3) miles north of Yellowjacket Guard Station on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Two firefighters are on scene of the 0.25 acre fire which is 100% contained and controlled.

Chinook Fire (August 22): The lightning fire is located approximately 14 miles southwest of Indian Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The one (1) acre fire which burned in timber was called out on August 23.

Camas Fire (August 11): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles southwest of Meyers Cover on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 12 acre fire which burned in grass, sage, and timber was called out on August 14.

Boundary Fire (August 10): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles west of Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7795/

Scarface Fire (August 7): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately as significant activity occurs and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7793/

Chilcoot Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 13 miles west of Indian Creek airstrip on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.25 acre fire which was is burning in the 2007 Cascade Fire Complex in subalpine fir, dead and down, and snags was called out on August 14.

Haystack Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The two (2) acres fire burning in burning in lodgepole pine and spruce is 100% contained and controlled.

Mill Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 14 miles west of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. The fire was called out on August 2.

Dome Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.1 acres fire which was burning in a snag in the 2007 Clear Sage Fire was called out on August 12.

Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The 103 acre fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. On August 23rd the fire was called 100% contained.

Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 133 acre fire is 100% contained.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): The final update for the Mud Lick Fire unless significant fire activity occurs was released on August 11, 2021. Any future updates will be posted to InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/)and the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

The 2021 fire season started with high temperatures and low fuel moistures.

Nationally, there are 66 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 49 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Fires in the west are contributing to smoke in the area. For more information go to http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/ and https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Forecast and select Idaho Falls Region, Salmon is located in the dropdown menu.

