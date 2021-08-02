SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected six new fires since July 26, 2021.

Copper Fire (August 1): The fire is located approximately 17 miles southwest of North Fork on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is approximately one acre in size burning in grass, snags, Ponderosa pine, and Douglas fir in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire. The fire is staffed with four firefighters and a Type I helicopter made bucket drops on the fire yesterday afternoon.

Fountain Fire (August 1): The fire is located approximately 1.5 miles north of the confluence of the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon Rivers on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is approximately 0.1 acre in size burning in a snag in the 2012 Mustang Fire. The fire is staffed with two firefighters.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Garden Fire (August 1): The fire is located approximately four (4) miles west of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size burning in a snag in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire. Due to the remote location and weather concerns, the fire is was not staffed yesterday. The Forest is reassessing the fire this morning.

Sagebrush Fire (August 1): The fire is located approximately three (3) miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size burning in a snag in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire. Due to the remote location and weather concerns, the fire is was not staffed yesterday. The Forest is reassessing the fire this morning.

Dome Fire (August 1): The fire is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size burning in a snag in the 2007 Clear Sage Fire. Due to the remote location and weather concerns, the fire is was not staffed yesterday. The Forest is reassessing the fire this morning.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The Keystone Fire (July 30): The lightning fire was located approximately two (2) miles northwest of Gibbonsville. The one (1) acre fire burning in grass, brush, and lodgepole pine was located on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire was called out on July 31.

The Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 103 acre fire is burning in subalpine fir in steep, inaccessible, and rocky terrain with cliffs that make access dangerous. While the rocky terrain limits ground access, it also serves to limit the potential for fire growth. Fire activity has been minimal due to recent moisture. Observations on the Tango Fire from the air July 31 noted no smoke or fire growth. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7706/.

Iron Fire (July 17): The Iron Fire is 100% contained. Great Basin Type I Team 2 is managing the fire. Updates can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The Haynes Fire is 100% contained. Great Basin Type I Team 2 is managing the fire. Updates can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): Great Basin Type I Team 2 is managing the fire. The fire is being updated daily by the team. Updates can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/.

The 2021 fire season has seen unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures.

Nationally, there are 72 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 37 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Fires in the west are contributing to smoke in the area. For more information go to http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/ and https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Forecast and select Idaho Falls Region, Salmon is located in the dropdown menu.

The post Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 6 new fires appeared first on Local News 8.