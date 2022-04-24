SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Monday, Salmon-Challis National Forest offices will re-open to members of the public.

The lobbies of the Public Lands Center in Salmon, and Ranger Stations in Leadore, North Fork, Challis and Mackay will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to regular visitor services and information, on Friday, April 29, the Salmon-Challis National Forest will have ponderosa pine and Douglas fir seedlings available for free in honor of Arbor Day. Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first come-first served basis at the following locations and times:

Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District (311 N. US Highway 93, Challis): 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leadore Ranger District (103 Ranger Street): 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lost River Ranger District (716 W. Custer, Mackay): 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. North Fork Ranger District (11 Casey Road): 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Salmon Public Lands Center (1206 S. Challis Street): 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

