SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had no new fires in the last week. To date, there have been 53 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 48 of those reported fires are out.

Sparta Fire (October 27): The 0.10 acre fire is located approximately 13 miles northwest of Ellis on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. The fire is 100% contained and controlled. The fire is likely human caused.

Cedarville Fire (October 16): The one (1) acre fire is located approximately 18 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is 100% contained and controlled. The fire is likely human caused.

Patterson Fire (September 29): The lightning fire is estimated at 263 acres. The fire is located approximately 13 miles southeast of May on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in subalpine and Douglas fir, is out.

Norton (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,278 acre fire burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass is in steep rugged terrain is 100% contained and controlled.

Moose (July 17): The 130,205 acre fire is 95% contained. The fire currently is smoldering in heavy dead and down logs and stump holes and will more than likely continue to do so even under snow layers. The fire is not posing any threats outside the current fire footprint and all the smoldering is well interior. The public that travels via an ATV/UTV or snowmobile may see smoke interior and these heavy logs still smoking.

Woodtick (July 14): The lightning fire started as two separate fires approximately six (6) miles west, northwest of Meyers Cove on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,834 acre fire burning in timber, grass, and brush is in steep rugged terrain is 100% contained and controlled.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the LOW fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Nationally, there are 2 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy.

The post Salmon-Challis National Forest reports 0 new fires appeared first on Local News 8.