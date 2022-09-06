SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had two new lightning fires in the last week.

The Bradley Fire (September 2): located approximately 6.5 miles southeast of Gibbonsville on the North Fork Ranger District, is estimated at 8 acres. The fire burning in lodgepole pine, is 100% contained and controlled. This fire is adjacent to the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) in the North Fork Sheep Creek drainage where it intersects with Pruvan Creek. Recreation crews have posted the area to communicate information with CDT hikers.

Granite Fire (September 1): The lightning fire, located approximately four miles northwest of Gibbonsville on the North Fork Ranger District, is estimated at three acres. The fire, burning in spruce and fir is out.

Quartz Fire (August 29): The lightning fire, located approximately 17 miles east of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District is estimated at 0.10 acres. The fire was called out on August 30.

Siah Fire (August 17): The lightning fire, located approximately six miles northwest of Indian Creek Guard Station on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, remains estimated at 11 acres. The fire is burning in grass, brush, and fir. Fire remains in one tree which is on the ground. There is very little fire activity or smoke. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Siah Fire. The fire is surrounded on three sides by the Kiwah Fire from 2018 as well as the Little Pistol Fire from 2000 across Indian Creek from the fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Fire Managers are assessing the fire by air.

Norton (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 2,546 acre fire burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass is located in steep rugged terrain. The fire was active yesterday. Fire is established in the head of Sheep Creek and is backing down towards the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The fire is under a point protection strategy, fire managers are utilizing air resources to determine action points and assess values in the vicinity. Fire managers continue to assess the fire using remote cameras and aircraft. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8308/.

Moose (July 17): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249/.

Woodtick (July 14): The lightning fire started as two separate fires approximately six miles west, northwest of Meyers Cove on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 6,398 acre fire burning in timber, grass, and brush is located in steep rugged terrain. The fire was active yesterday on the west side of fire in the West Fork of Camas and Woodtick Creeks. The fire is under a point protection and confine and contain strategies with risk to responders and public safety being the top priority. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/.

Wolf Fang Fire (July 13): The lightning fire is located approximately four miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 1,568 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The majority of the fire activity is in the Aggipah Mountain vicinity. The fire is also showing activity in the head of unnamed tributaries to both Ship Island and Waterfall Creek. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8273/.

To date, there have been 37 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 31 of those reported fires are out.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho are in Stage 1 fire restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 21 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 53 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Smoke from fires in Idaho and the West is drifting into the vicinity. For more information go to https://fire.airnow.gov/.

The post Salmon-Challis National Forest reports 2 new fires appeared first on Local News 8.