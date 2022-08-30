SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had five new lightning fires in the last week.

Quartz Fire (August 29): The lightning fire, located approximately 17 miles east of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District is estimated at 0.10 acres. Four firefighters are on scene working to suppress the fire burning in timber and grass. In addition, a helicopter is doing bucket drops on the fire.

Wheat Fire (August 26): The lightning fire, located approximately two (2) miles northeast of Corn Creek on the North Fork Ranger District, was estimated at ¼ acres. The fire was located in the burn scar from 2012 Mustang Fire. Four firefighters worked to suppress the fire in grass, brush, Ponderosa pine, and fir and the fire is out.

Filly Fire (August 24): The lightning fire, located approximately 30 miles northwest of North Fork on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, is estimated at 0.10 acres. The fire was burning a single tree in grass and snags, the fire is out.

Nelson Fire (August 22): The lightning fire, located approximately 24 miles northeast of Stanley on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, was estimated at 0.10 acres. Two (2) firefighers worked to suppress the fire in Douglas fir and the fire is out.

Iron Fire (August 22): The lightning fire, located approximately ¼ mile southwest of Iron Lake Campground on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, was estimated at 0.10 acres. An engine and a handcrew squad worked to suppress the fire in grass and Ponderosa pine and the fire is out.

Siah Fire (August 17): The lightning fire, located approximately six (6) miles northwest of Indian Creek Guard Station on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, remains estimated at 11 acres. The fire is burning in grass, brush, and fire. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Siah Fire. The fire is surrounded on three sides by the Kiwah Fire from 2018 as well as the Little Pistol Fire from 2000 across Indian Creek from the fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Fire Managers are assessing the fire by air.

Wilson Fire (August 15): The lightning fire, located approximately four miles southwest of Yellowjacket Campground on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, estimated at four (4) acres. The fire was burning in grass, brush, fir, and downed timber, the fire is out.

Petes Fire (August 14): The lightning fire, located approximately one mile east of Moyer on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, is estimated at nine acres. The fire is out.

Norton (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 1,859 acre fire burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass is located in steep rugged terrain. The fire continues to be moderately active, the majority of the fire growth has generally been on the South and Southeast sides of the fire in the South Fork of Norton Creek. There has been activity in other drainages across the fire are. The fire is under a point protection strategy, fire managers are utilizing air resources to determine action points and assess values in the vicinity. Fire managers continue to assess the fire using remote cameras and aircraft. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8308/.

Moose (July 17): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249/.

Woodtick (July 14): The lightning fire started as two separate fires approximately six miles west, northwest of Meyers Cove on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 6,063 acre fire burning in timber, grass, and brush is located in steep rugged terrain. The most active part of the fire has been on the west side of fire in the area where Woodtick Creek, Martindale Creek, and West Fork of Camas Creek meet. The fire has crossed over into the West Fork of Camas Creek. There is also still heat at the lower drainage edge of fire in Martindale Creek. The fire is under a point protection and confine and contain strategies with risk to responders and public safety being the top priority. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/.

Wolf Fang Fire (July 13): The lightning fire is located approximately four miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 1,521 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. On the north side of the fire, fire has moved into the Ship Island Creek drainage. To the east, the fire has crossed an unnamed tributary to Ship Island Creek, continuing to move east towards Aggipah Mountain. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8273/.

To date, there have been 35 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 29 of those reported fires are out.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho are in Stage 1 fire restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 17 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 26 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

