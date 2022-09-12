SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had six new fires in the last week.

To date, there have been 43 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, and 35 of those reported fires are out.

Saw Log Fire (September 10): The fire, located approximately 22 miles northwest of Challis on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, is estimated at two acres. The fire is burning timber with a litter understory. Ten firefighters are on scene working to suppress the fire.

Horse Fire (September 8): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8416/.

Goat Fire (September 8): The lightning fire, located approximately 20 northwest of Challis on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, was estimated at 0.10 acres. The fire burning in timber and fir is out.

Owl Fire (September 8): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8416/.

Rocky Fire (September 7): The fire, located approximately nine miles southwest of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District, was estimated at two acres. The fire, burning in grass, sagebrush, Douglas fire, and lodgepole, is out.

The Trail Fire (September 7): The fire, an unattended warming fire which was creeping away from the main fire, was located approximately eight miles southwest of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District and estimated at 0.10 acres. The fire is out.

The Bradley Fire (September 2): The lightning fire, located approximately 6.5 miles southeast of Gibbonsville on the North Fork Ranger District, is estimated at eight acres. The fire burning in lodgepole pine, is out.

Siah Fire (August 17): The lightning fire, located approximately six miles northwest of Indian Creek Guard Station on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, remains estimated at 11 acres. The fire is burning in grass, brush, and fir. There is very little fire activity or smoke. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Siah Fire. The fire is surrounded on three sides by the Kiwah Fire from 2018 as well as the Little Pistol Fire from 2000 across Indian Creek from the fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Fire Managers are assessing the fire by air.

Norton (August 1): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8308/.

Moose (July 17): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249/.

Woodtick (July 14): The fire is being updated separately and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/.

Wolf Fang Fire (July 13): The lightning fire is located approximately four miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 2,048 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The majority of the fire activity on the back side Aggipah Mountain in the Aggipah Lake vicinity with additional fire activity west side of the fire above the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8273/.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho are in Stage 1 fire restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 29 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 78 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Smoke from fires in Idaho and the West is drifting into the vicinity. For more information go to https://fire.airnow.gov/.

