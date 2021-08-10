SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is rescinding all area, trail, and road closure orders in association with the Mud Lick Fire, with the exception of the Ridge Road (#020 remains closed as described: portion of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #020 Ridge Road from where it intersects NFSR #045 Iron Creek Road to where it intersects NFSR #023 Stormy Peak Road.

Crossing NFSR #020 Ridge Road is permitted at Williams Summit.

Recent weather patterns over the fire have significantly moderated fire behavior, and most contingency line work has been completed, thus reducing risks to the public and to firefighters in these areas.

Although still active, fire managers believe the conditions are such that the public can return to the area with minimal safety concerns. The forest will continue to patrol the fire and adapt operations as necessary until a fire season-ending weather event occurs.

“Although we are rescinding these closures, we urge people to use caution and stay out of the actual fire perimeter,” said Kyra Povirk, Agency Administrator trainee, “Fires in this fuel type will continue to burn into the winter months and pose risks with burning trees, falling snags, and hot ash pits.” Hunters, hikers, and other recreationalists should make a cognizant effort to avoid the fire area.

The Forest is developing a disposal plan for the fuels removed along the Ridge Road. Part of that plan will include opportunities for personal firewood removal. Due to safety concerns, the availability of this wood will depend on when heavy equipment operations are completed and out of the area. The public needs to be aware that while road closures have been rescinded, heaving equipment, including logging trucks, will be operating in the area for the foreseeable future, particularly along the Ridge Road, Williams Creek Road, and Stormy Peak Road.

The following are now open (#04-13-21-001).

Forest Trail # 010 (Lick Creek)

Forest Trail #023 (Birch Creek)

Forest Trail #028 (Gant Ridge)

Forest Trail #026 (Indian Creek)

Forest Trail #029 (Big Deer).

The following are now open (#04-13-21-004):

All of NFSR #113 Crags Road.

All of NFSR #114 Hoodoo Meadows Road

The following are now open (#04-13-21-010):

The portion of NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #030 Salmon River Road to where it intersects NFSR #101 Porphyry Creek Road.

The portion of NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #020 Ridge Road to where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #101 Deep Creek Road.

The portion of #242 Leesburg Road between where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #076 Napias Creek Road.

All of NFSR #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road.

The following are now open (#04-13-21-011):

All NFS lands in the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #055 Panther Creek Road and NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road, then following south along NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road to the junction of NFSR #115 Blackbird Road, then following west on NFSR #115 Blackbird Road, NFSR #116 Musgrove Ridge Road, and NFSR #167 Blackbird Ridge Road to the southern boundary of the Frank-Church River of No Return Wilderness area (FCNOR), then following FCNOR boundary to where it intersects the northern-most section of National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6038 Upper Yellowjacket Creek Trail, then following NFST #6038 Upper Yellowjacket Creek Trail and NFST #6021 to the junction of NFST #6028 Gant Ridge Trail, then following northeast on NFST #6028 Gant Ridge Trail to NFST #6026 Indian Ridge Trail to NFST #6023 Birch Creek Trail to NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road, then following NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road to the point of beginning at the junction of NFSR #226 Clear Creek Road and NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road.

