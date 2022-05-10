SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest will be closing two segments of Ridge Road, National Forest System Road 020, to all motorized traffic to prevent road damage following recent wet weather.

The two road segments, which are not normally accessible this time of year but were cleared for timber sale access, will close Friday and reopen only after the road segments have dried out enough to support road repair.

Ridge Road will be closed between its intersection with Williams Creek Road, National Forest System Road 021, and its intersection with Perreau Meadows Trail, National Forest System Trail 6417. The road will also be closed between its intersection with Stormy Peak Road, National Forest System Road 023, and its intersection with Wallace Lake Road, National Forest System Road 391.

The closure order and a map with the road closures will be posted on the Salmon-Challis website before the closure takes effect.

