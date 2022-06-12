SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Cobalt and Leadore Ranger Districts on the Salmon-Challis National Forest will be sponsoring Open House events on their compounds June 14 and 15.

Each event, part of a series of Open Houses being held across the Salmon-Challis, will feature stations where stakeholders can learn about the priority programs in each district, explore recent work and plans for the 2022 field season, and address their questions or concerns directly with specialists from their respective districts.

The Salmon-Cobalt Open House will be held 4:30-6 p.m. June 14 at 311 McPherson St., Salmon, Idaho. The district will host six stations at the event: Fire, Wildlife, Fish, Botany, Range and Minerals.

On June 15, the Leadore Ranger District will hold its Open House 4:30-6 p.m. at 103 Ranger Street, Leadore, Idaho. This event will feature stations for the Range, Fire and Fish.

