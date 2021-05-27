SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Now’s the perfect time to drop a line in your local fishing hole.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 29,800 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following locations in June.

Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout as follows:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Alturas Lake, June 7-11, 1,740

Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 2,000

Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, June 7-11, 400

Capehorn Lake, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 600 total

Hayden Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 1,000 total

Hyde Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 400 total

Iron Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,000

Josephus Lake (Upper and Lower), June 21-25, 800 total

Kids Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 800 total

Little Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 1,000

Meadow Lake, June 28-July 2, 2,000

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, June 21-25, 1000

Perkins Lake, June 14-18, 600

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), June 14-18 & June 28-July 2, 8,000 total

Sawtooth Kids Pond, June 7-11, June 21-25 & June 28-July 2; 700 total

Squaw Creek Pond, June 7-11, 300

Stanley Lake, June 7-11, 2,100

Valley Creek, June 14-18 & June 28-July 2, 1,500 total

Wallace Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,500 (Tiger Trout)

Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 7-11, June 21-25 & June 28-July 2, 2,40 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

The post Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June appeared first on Local News 8.