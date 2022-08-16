SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to active fire behavior and fire growth along the Main Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, starting immediately there is a high probability a portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed intermittently.

This potential closure is due to hazards associated with the increased fire activity which includes rolling material such as large rocks, logs and other debris.

In addition, there will be an increase in fire related traffic to support fire suppression actions associated with suppression of the fire, including a potential firing operation along the road to aid in reducing the intensity of the fire in that area when it becomes clear fire is going to impact landscape in that area.

Alternative routes exist to access and exit from Corn Creek via the Panther Creek Road.

