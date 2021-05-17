IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You’ll soon be able to take the Salt Lake Express to Los Angeles.

The shuttle company is expected to begin operating the route on May 20, 2021.

The new route will depart Las Vegas and travel along I-15 passing through destinations like Primm, NV, Baker, CA and Barstow, CA, before arriving in L.A.

“Just as we have been with every new route announcement this year, we’re beyond excited to offer this to our riders,” said Jacob Price, owner of Salt Lake Express. “But, there’s something even more exciting about this one. I mean, it’s L.A.!”

Salt Lake Express currently operates routes through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and now California, while also interlining with carriers across the United States.

“This new route opens up a huge amount of destinations for our riders,” Price said. “We’re excited to connect our riders with friends, family, and vacations in Southern California. The opportunity to connect more people with more destinations is what we’re all about.”

If you’re interested in booking a trip visit saltlakeexpress.com or call 800-356-9796.

