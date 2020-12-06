CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Saturday was a day to give back for the Salvation Army in Pocatello.

The organization celebrated “I’ll Fight Day” outside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. Lieutenant Ernie Evans says today is like a holiday for the organization and was inspired by remarks from Salvation Army founder William Booth.

“Today in his honor and in his memory, we’re just serving a little bit of joy for Christmas,” Lt. Evans said. “We’re doing some hot cocoa and some cider here at the mall.”

Along with some tasty hot cocoa and cider, the Salvation Army also collected donations outside of the C-A-L Ranch Store and Hobby Lobby.

“The funds that we collect here this Christmas are going to go towards keeping people in their homes, keeping people fed, and hopefully getting them back to the workforce,” Lt. Evans said.

Lt. Evans says the Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers. He believes there is a need for bell ringers, especially near the Christmas holiday.

“The 21st through the 24th are always about 25% of our income for the season,” Lt. Evans said. “So, we really need to pack those days full of ringers who can spread joy and help us raise funds for the rest of the year.”

Lt. Evans concludes that helping out the Salvation Army in the present will allow them to continue their plans for the future.

“It’s just really important that these funds be raised,” Lt. Evans said. “This is our roadmap for the next year and what we can do in this community.”

You can sign up and volunteer for the Salvation Army at https://pocatello.salvationarmy.org