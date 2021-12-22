POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Santa’s elves were busy at the Salvation Army in Pocatello Tuesday as more than 400 kids will get to enjoy the magic of Christmas.

All the bags represent a family that will be able to have presents under the tree.

The Salvation Army said they were worried earlier in the month when donations did not come in as early as they usually do, but by Tuesday, they had what they needed to make some Christmas wishes come true.

“This year toys came in differently,” Lt. Sarah Evans said. “They came in much later in the season. But we did eventually get to see jaw-dropping awesomeness of generosity in this community. This program is really important there are a lot of parents who can’t provide any kind of Christmas that we would think of. They don’t have the funds for the means to even buy a barbie for their kids.”

The post Salvation Army toy drive in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.