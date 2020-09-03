BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicks off on Friday but it will look a little different than we are used to.

You can still get the same fair food that you love because 15 food vendors will be set up at the fairgrounds.

“Come and enjoy the food as much as you want,” EISF General Manager, Brandon Bird said. “Come in the morning, afternoon, evening, it is just fine by us. It is different in many ways but at the same time those same fair smells will definitely be here.”

Throughout the grounds there are hand sanitizer stations and posters to keep a six-feet distance.

“We get that we need to be safe and we’re cautious about that but I still think there is still a little bit of a craving,” Teriyaki Express’, Don Hong said. “I think we can take care of the people who want to come out. So we’re excited about it.”

The 15 vendors who are at the fair were selected due to their top ratings in the area.

“We will kind of miss having all the people that you normally expect,” Hong said. “Sometimes that’s the only time you see people that you know come back to Blackfoot or whatever it might be in the area is for the fair, so it’s a little bit of a reunion sometimes. Also, you end up having family that comes out and helps and that’s a lot of fun.”