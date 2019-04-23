San Francisco human feces map shows waste blanketing the California city

Watch where you step in San Francisco.

A new map pinpointing the locations where human feces are reported to have been found in the California city since 2011 shows San Francisco has a staggering problem with the stinky stuff.

Nearly every city block has had a poop sighting in recent years as the city grapples with homelessness, according to data compiled by Open The Books.

Not even the basking sea lions and aquatic life calling the Bay Area home have been spared. One report was pinpointed to Seal Rocks – a jagged formation surrounded by the ocean – and more waste was sighted in the waters off the popular Fisherman’s Wharf tourist area.

The largest concentration of complaints was in the area of Market St., where the headquarters of companies such as Twitter and Uber are located. Nearly a hundred markers also were clustered along the block that surrounds city hall.

The details of the complaints that the San Francisco Department of Public Works has received are unclear, but data shows the number of sightings has increased dramatically since 2011. That year, 5,547 human feces incidents were reported. The number rose to 28,084 in 2018.