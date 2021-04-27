Brad Barlow returns to radio as a host on radio station NOW 105.1 FM.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Sandhill Media Group release) – After a hiatus from radio, Brad Barlow has joined Sandhill Media Group as program director and on-air host on NOW 105.1FM.

For years, “Brad & Tara” entertained east Idaho’s Top-40 radio listeners with a down-to-earth wit and humor that cultivated one of the largest and most loyal audiences in the region. Recognized market-wide — and beyond — for his talent, Brad brings 24 years of successful programming and on-air experience to this new chapter in his career.

“When I was a kid I used to play radio in my bedroom. Now it’s been almost three years since I put my headphones on but I never stopped playing radio. Building playlists. Telling stories. I’m dying to be doing that in-studio again,” said Barlow who since 2018 has pursued full-time his love of photography through his own company, B2X Photo. “NOW 105.1 is the perfect place for me to get back to work. I’m grateful to Sandhill Media management and staff for welcoming me to my new radio home.”

According to Will Kezley, Sandhill’s Operations Manager, “Our strategy has always been to hire top-notch talent to guide our radio brands. Brad is a rock star, and we’re so excited that he’s joined the team.”

Jim Burgoyne, Chief Operating Officer at Sandhill also greeted Barlow: “Having worked with Brad for many years, I can tell you he’s one of the most talented, honest, and hard-working programmers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and I have no doubt he’ll fuel the success of NOW 105.1 and take it to the next level.”

NOW 105.1 can be heard on 105.1FM as well as 107.9 HD-2 in high definition.

