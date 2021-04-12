IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Winds were so strong Saturday, it left flags turned upside down and even shattered some business signs.

It also knocked down a large pine tree at the Haroldsen family north of Idaho Falls.

“Well there was a big gust of wind and we heard a sound I thought the roof here had blown off probably because it wasn’t terrible and we came out in the tree blown over,” said Sharon Haroldsen, the homeowner.

The tree had been in their family for 75 years. Sharon says the house once belonged to her mother-in-law who had the tree removed further away from the home. But on Saturday, it fell on top of their house. Sharon and her husband were sitting in the living room watching tv when they heard a boom.

“We walked out the back door and their limbs from the tree and we looked up and there was the top of the tree on the other side of the house,” said Sharon.

The couple says they’re just happy no one was hurt.

“I couldn’t believe the tree falling over because the sound wasn’t that loud.”

The Haroldsen family says they expect to work on having the three removed Monday.

The post Saturday’s high winds knocks over tree onto home appeared first on Local News 8.