ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A wildfire started Wednesday afternoon near Sawtelle Peak in Island Park, which is south of Henry’s Lake.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it has burned about 15 acres, and firefighters are there.

Low winds are helping to keep it from a more rapid spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

