ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sawtell Peak Fire is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The Sawtell Peak Fire is currently 37 acres, with 60% containment and 92 personnel assigned to the incident.

On Tuesday, direfighters worked to build and strengthen containment lines. They addressed heat pockets and began mop-up. The fire’s acreage increased due to more accurate mapping of hot spots.

Firefighters will continue to build and strengthen containment lines and mop-up Wednesday. Crews will begin backhauling hose lines via helicopter. The camp will continue to downsize, and several logistical resources will be available for reassignments.

Closure Order

A Forest Closure Order remains in effect to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Sawtell Peak Fire.

Safety Message

Please continue to be mindful of fire operations and adhere to the fire area closure order.

A temporary flight restriction remains place, NOTAM 2/1209.

The post Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained appeared first on Local News 8.