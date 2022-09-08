ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sawtell Peak fire is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The Sawtell Peak Fire is currently 37 acres, with 80% containment and 66 personnel assigned to the incident.

Crews continued to build and strengthen containment lines, mitigate snags and mop-up Wednesday. Approximately 2,000 feet of hose was back hauled by helicopter from the fire. The mainhose (trunk line) will remain available to firefighters if needed. Resource advisors finalized the resource mitigation plan for the fire area and incident command post.

Fire personnel will continue to build and strengthen containment lines Thursday. The incoming Type 4

team (Caribou-Targhee National Forest) will be shadowing today and assume command Thursday evening at 1800. They will begin to implement the finalized rehab plan. A grader and water tender will

begin reworking the Sawtell Road to return to standard.

Closure Order

A Forest Closure Order remains in effect to protect public health and safety from theeff ects of the Sawtell Peak Fire.

