ISLAND PARK (KIFI) – The lightning caused Sawtell Peak Fire burning ¼ mile from Sawtell Peak along FS Road 24 on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The Sawtell Peak Fire is currently 34 acres with 20% containment 174 personnel assigned to the incident.

With the use of aerial resources earlier this weekend and the abundance of nearby water, firefighters were able to get a handle on the majority of hot spots within the fire area. An estimate of 40,000 gallons of water were dumpedon the fire during th e operational period via water tenders, engines and hose lay. As a result, there was no growth despite the red flag warning issued.

Due to heavy fuel loads in the area, the risk of existing/unknown spot fires still exists on Monday. Firefighters will continue to work hot spots and secure the fire line. They will be gridding the area

and mapping hot spots. An emphasis is being placed on finding these potential hazards. With the

combination of current weather conditions, embers and the abundance of dry fuels the risk is still

present.

The structure protection group will continue to gather information to build a comprehensive structure map as a contingency. These proactive management tools are used to protect communities and other values from fire if the need should arise.

Closure Order

A Forest Closure Order was issued to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Sawtell Peak Fire. The area closure includes all National Forest System (NFS) land within the closed area depicted on the attached map, and Forest Website.

The post Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 34 acres appeared first on Local News 8.