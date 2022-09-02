ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Sawtell Peak Fire located ¼ mile from Sawtell Peak on the Island Park Ranger District is still considered 0% contained as of Friday morning with acreage at 45 acres.

A Type 3 incident management team has been ordered along with additional resources. Transition of command to the team will occur Saturday.

Another day of high use of aviation resources and additional Scoopers were available for a few hours. There was a disruption in aviation operations around 12:00 p.m. when a drone was spotted flying over the fire area. All aircraft were grounded and air operations halted until the airspace was cleared, as is mandatory for fire aviation policy. During this time of halted air operations there was an observed increase in fire activity with temperatures warming and fuels drying out.

Ground resources continued to make good progress despite steep terrain, a high concentration of dead and down timber, and spotting caused by torching Subalpine Firs. Additionally hazardous burning dead trees, commonly referred to as “snags” has kept containment at zero over concerns of falling and rolling downhill and starting a new ignition.

Fire behavior is smoldering, creeping, torching and short-range spotting. No evacuations are ordered at this time.

The post Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres appeared first on Local News 8.