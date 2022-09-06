ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Sawtell Peak fire is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.

The fire remains at 34 acres with 40% containment and 127 personnel assigned to the incident.

Firefighters continued to work hot spots and secure the fire line on Monday. They gridded the area and

mapped hot spots to identify existing heat sources. The structure protection group finished their

assessment of more than 200 structures within the five subdivisions adjacent to the fire area. The fire behavior was described as minimal, with some smoldering and creeping. An infrared (IR) flight was conducted and showed only interior heat pockets.

Firefighters will work to address heat pockets from Monday’s IR flight on Tuesday. They will focus on the northern end of the main fire as well as interior heat within the spot fire. Some engines will become available for initial attack fires or reassignments if needed.

Closure Order

A Forest Closure Order remains in effect to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Sawtell Peak Fire.

Safety Message

With hunting season upon us, be aware that this closure applies to all modes of travel including by foot. Please be mindful of fire operations and adhere to the closure. A temporary flight restriction remains place, NOTAM 2/1209.

