FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced live entertainment is returning to Fort Hall in May with Queensrÿche.

Queensrÿche will be performing in the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to allow for safe seating. Due to physical distancing protocols, limited tickets are available and will go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Information regarding entertainment and tickets may be found HERE.

As a reminder, due to current concerns, the Casino Hotel is open with processes and protocols implemented for the health and safety of Guests, and Team Members. They are in effect until further notice. They include:

Guests must stop at all required Security Checkpoints upon arrival, and throughout the property. Guests are encouraged to watch for Designated Parking Areas.

Facemasks are required, for all guests, to come on property.

Temperature Checks will be required for all guests at Entrance Checkpoints.

Guests should be prepared to wait to enter the Gaming Floor upon arrival if the Gaming Floor is at capacity.

No smoking will be allowed on the Gaming Floor. A designated smoking area has been assigned inside the Stampede Lounge.

All Players must always be playing with a Players Club Card.

Physical distancing will be required throughout the property. This will be aided by the placement of floor stickers and at all locations where lines will form.

Hand Sanitizer stations are available throughout the property.

If a guest is not feeling well, they are asked to visit at another time.

Consuming food on the Gaming Floor is prohibited, until further notice.

Team Members are required to wear facemasks and where applicable, disposable gloves.

Team Members are required to maintain strict handwashing schedules.

Team Members are not allowed to be on property if they are ill.

Yolanda del Rio, scheduled to perform in the Chiefs Event Center in May 2021 will be rescheduled to a later date. For those guests who have tickets from the original date, they will still be honored.

