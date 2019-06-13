SC mom arrested after allegedly confronting bullies at son's school: report

A South Carolina mom was arrested last month after she allegedly entered her child’s school without authorization, shouted “threateningly” at several eight and nine-year-olds and went on a curse-filled tirade against a teacher, according to a report.

Jamie Louise Rathburn was allegedly upset that the school was not doing enough to stop bullying against her son, Fox Carolina reported.

In a statement, Greenbrier Elementary School said they had met with Rathburn about the bullying, were taking active steps to stop the behavior and were giving her regular updates on the situation.

“Greenville County Schools does not tolerate bullying regardless of age,” the statement said. “It is our opinion that the appropriate reaction to unhappiness with a school response is to have a conversation with the adults in charge … and not a hallway filled with eight and nine-year-old children.”

The statement added that Rathburn’s arrest came after parents watched the “profanity-laden” video on social media and called law enforcement – not because any school employees filed charges.

Rathburn told CNN Wednesday she lost her “cool card” when she found out her son had been separated from the other students for his protection. “I walked right in that school [and] told those children that bullying wasn’t OK,” she said. “If they wanted to continue then I needed to talk to their mommas because the school wasn’t doing anything.”

She said she doesn’t regret standing up for her son but regrets how she did it. She added that she “absolutely” owes the students and staff an apology.

She was charged with nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools according to Fox Carolina. She is due in court next week.