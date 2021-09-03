SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has burned 1,620 acres.

It is 20% contained and is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.On Thursday, fire activity was minimal with the fire creeping, smoldering and backing down slopes. The fire increased about 10 acres with the growth in upper Little Creek.

Firefighters are using a point protection strategy which is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. An additional crew will be flown into the fire Friday.

Work is completed around a portion of the identified values along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and progress is being made with the preparatory work for defense of the remaining identified values.

Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Nationally, there are 60 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 51 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

