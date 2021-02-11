INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – A local nonprofit, Ride on Dads, is partnering with Pebble Creek Ski Area to host a fundraiser for prostate cancer research.

On March 6, people can participate in a scavenger hunt with clues that lead to tokens left all over the mountain. Those tokens will be put in a drawing for prizes, like ski equipment and lift passes.

Tokens can also be earned for every $100 raised for prostate cancer research. Every dollar goes to the Hunstman Cancer Institute and their prostate cancer research.

Ride On Dads is a new organization, led by community members Tami and Zach Parris. Zach’s battle with prostate cancer has inspired the couple to start the nonprofit and encourage more men to get tested for prostate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

To register for the scavenger hunt or donate to the cause, you can click here.

