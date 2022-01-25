BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year has been introduced.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday approved a hearing for the measure that would change the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.

They’re currently available only to survivors of those imprisoned, missing, killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias says the change could help the spouses and eight children of the guardsmen killed in the February 2021 Black Hawk crash near Boise.

The post Scholarship change eyed for survivors of Idaho soldiers appeared first on Local News 8.