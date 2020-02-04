News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

School Closures for Tuesday, February 4th:

Butte County School District 111

Mackay School District 182

Other Closures:

Due to severe weather, the Materials and Fuels Complex at Idaho National Laboratory will curtail for the day on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Operations at all other INL in-town and Site facilities will resume normal operations today.

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed U.S. 20 from Idaho Falls to the INL Puzzle. U.S. 26 from Blackfoot to the INL Puzzle is open, which will be the alternate route to and from INL Site facilities. All other Site areas will start at normal time, but will run through Blackfoot or north on U.S. 33. Specific Manufacturing Capability (SMC) will start at normal time and use the normal travel route. Employees are encouraged to ride the bus, those riding personal vehicles should plan to follow buses and use extreme caution.

Buses for MFC shift change of essential personnel will depart Pocatello Park and Ride at 6 a.m., Blackfoot at 6:25 am, Moreland at 6:30 a.m., Yellowstone Park and Ride at 6 a.m. and Westside Park and Ride at 6:12 a.m.

There will be no shuttle bus service until further notice from Idaho Falls to the Site. Bus shuttle schedule for Pocatello will be unaffected today, other shuttle schedules will be posted on the Bus Ops Webpage.