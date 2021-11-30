IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle non injury crash on N 45th W and Broadway near Idaho Falls Tuesday around 7:00 a.m.

According to police, a 64-year- old male from Shelley was traveling north on N 45th W in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, and a 63-year-old female was driving a school bus westbound on W Broadway St. when the impala turned west and collided with the bus.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Lanes of travel were not blocked.

