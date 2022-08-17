IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School buses are hitting the road again, and bus drivers are asking drivers to be aware of and follow the laws.

Knowing what to do when encountering a school bus will help keep everyone involved safe, especially children coming off the bus.

It’s important to know the bus signals, which include flashing yellow and red lights at the top of the vehicle and a stop arm shaped as a stop sign.

Drivers behind or coming up on a school bus in the opposite lane are required to stop when the stop signals – the red flashing lights and the stop arm – are activated on the bus.

The yellow flashing lights indicate that the bus is slowing down, preparing for a stop. This indicates surrounding drivers must begin to do the same.

Drivers are not permitted to go until the school bus deactivates all stop signals.

According to Idaho Statutes, “Oncoming traffic on a highway of more than three lanes is not required to stop upon meeting a school bus when visual signals are actuated.”

Violating these laws can result in up to $600 in fines. The first offense is $200, a second offense within five years of first offense is $400, and a third offense within five years of first two offenses is $600.

