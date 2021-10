SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to road conditions and power bumps Soda Springs School District will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 12.

School will resume Wednesday as scheduled.

The Idaho Transportation Department has responded to INL’s request to deploy a snow plow to Highway 20. Highway 20 is now open for cautious travel.

