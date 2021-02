IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The following schools are closed today due to inclement weather or power outages.

ASHTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORTH FREMONT HIGH SCHOOL

LIGHTHOUSE MONTESSORI in Idaho Falls is on a TWO-hour delay.

