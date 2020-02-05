Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) –

Schools Closed:

Marsh Valley School District 21

Other School Closures:

American Heritage Charter School.

The School posted this statement on their facebook page.

“Due to unforeseen technical issues the secondary school (grades 6-12) will be having a virtual day tomorrow February 5. All students should check their emails for the days virtual assignments. Any students not making progress or completing assignments virtually will be counted as absent. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”