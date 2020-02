MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

School Closures for Tuesday, February 4th:

Butte County School District 111

Mackay School District 182

Other Closures:

The Materials and Fuels Complex at Idaho National Laboratory will curtail for the day. Operations at all other INL in-town and Site facilities will resume normal operations today.

