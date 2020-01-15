News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A number of schools in Eastern Idaho are putting schools on a two-hour delay.

The Superintendent for Sugar Salem School District tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 that schools will start on a two-hour delay.

North Fremont Junior and Senior High Schools, as well as Ashton Elementary, will start with a two-hour delay. All other schools in the district are expected to start on time.

Jefferson County School District will start with a two-hour delay.

However, the morning pre-school and kindergarten classes are canceled.

Afternoon pre-school and kindergarten will start on time.

Stay with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for more school delays and closures.