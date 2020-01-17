Home
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
American Falls School District 381.
Arbon Elementary District 383.
Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls.
Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Snake River Montessori School.
Idaho Falls School District 91
Lighthouse Montessori
American Heritage Charter School
White Pine STEM Academy & White Pine Charter School.
Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
Aberdeen School District 58
Blackfoot School District 55
Hope Lutheran School
The Shelley Senior Center will also be closed due to weather
