POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. to reconsider the adoption of the roadmap to the 2021-2022 school year.

The board will discuss a possible implementation of a district-wide mask mandate. Last week, the board voted to approve the district’s roadmap for the 2021-2022 school year, which included a mask mandate.

The board then received a complaint saying their decision was in violation of the Idaho Open Meeting law. In response, the board voted unanimously on Sept. 24 to rescind the mask mandate and revisit the situation.

The mask mandate was set to go into effect on Sept. 27.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the auditorium at Century High School. The board will be taking public comments during the meeting.

